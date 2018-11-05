Premier Health Group Inc. Announces Plans to Enter Canadian Pharmacy & Drug Store Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI) (CSE: PHGI.CN) (OTCQB: PHGRF) (Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that as a part of its expansion plans it will enter the Pharmacy market via acquisition and/or launching a new Canada based pharmacy in H1-2019.

"Pharmacy is a critical component in our commitment to providing patients with best in class primary care that is accessible and efficient in its delivery. Having the ability to prepare and deliver prescription and non-prescription pharmaceuticals and other health products to patients with ease, and having it as a part of our comprehensive technology solution for primary care, is something we are very excited to roll-out to patients," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier.

The Company is actively reviewing a pipeline of additional pharmacy partners which include bricks and mortar locations for acquisition and strategic new retail opportunities for pharmacies. "It is our position that the emergence of technology such as the ability for patients to electronically send their prescription(s) to a pharmacy for fulfillment and pick up at a later time or delivery directly to them at home or work will result in increased patient and consumer enrollment in apps that offer this type of functionality," added Dr.Hamza.

The Canadian retail pharmacy market is estimated to be $44 billion (Source: IBISWorld). It is expected the industry sector will continue to allow for favourable economics for pharmacy operators as baby boomer's demand increases for prescriptions and operators expand scope of practice to include preventative services.

The Company expects to provide additional updates on acquisitions in Q4-18 and Q1-19.

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies, and will set the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. Premier Health's subsidiary, HealthVue is focused on developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have an ecosystem of over 100,000 active patients and have plans to rapidly increase that number both domestically and internationally. The HealthVue team has a strong track record of successfully creating value in healthcare and technology enterprises. The Management team has deep clinical, financial and operational expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Premier Health's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Premier Health believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Premier Health undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

