Avinger, Inc.: Avinger to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. The Company will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-8293 for domestic callers or (201) 689-8349 for international callers. To listen to a live webcast, please visit https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/avgr/mediaframe/27388/indexl.html.

A replay of the call will be available beginning November 13, 2018 at approximately 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET through November 27, 2018. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13684831. The webcast will also be available on Avinger's website for six months following the completion of the call at www.avinger.com.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering and use of proceeds from the offering. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include our dependency on a limited number of products; our ability to demonstrate the benefits of our Lumivascular platform; the resource requirements related to Pantheris; the outcome of clinical trial results; potential exposure to third-party product liability, intellectual property and other litigation; lack of long-term data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of our Lumivascular platform products; experiences of high-volume users of our products may lead to better patient outcomes than those of physicians that are less proficient; reliance on third-party vendors; dependency on physician adoption; reliance on key personnel; and requirements to obtain regulatory approval to commercialize our products; as well as the other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our quarterly Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

