

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) on Monday announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in combination with Infinity's IPI-549 in patients with advanced urothelial cancer.



IPI-549 is an oral immuno-oncology development candidate that is designed to selectively inhibit phosphoinositide-3-kinase or PI3K-gamma and is the only investigational PI3K-gamma inhibitor in clinical development.



Infinity said it plans to initiate MARIO-275: MAcrophage Reprogramming in Immuno-Oncology, a global, randomized Phase 2 study to evaluate the effect of adding IPI-549 to Opdivo in checkpoint-naïve advanced urothelial cancer patients who have progressed or recurred following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.



The company noted that approximately 150 patients will be randomized between combination therapy and Opdivo monotherapy.



The primary endpoint of the trial will be overall response rate, which will be assessed in the overall population as well as in subsets of patients with different baseline levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells or MDSCs.



Opdivo is approved for use by the FDA as a single agent in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have progressed or recurred following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy or who have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.



Infinity also said it is continuing to evaluate IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study in patients with advanced solid tumors.



