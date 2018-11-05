Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Updates

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported key business updates and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"Over the last quarter, we have continued to enroll patients into five clinical trials with roluperidone (MIN-101), seltorexant (MIN-202) and MIN-117," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva. "Momentum continues to build in the enrollment of patients in our Phase 3 trial with roluperidone. We are nearing our target number of clinical sites, including certain sites initiated following the decision by two eastern European countries not to participate in this trial. We expect the completion of enrollment during the first half of 2019 and top-line results in mid-2019.

"All other trials are proceeding on schedule with existing data readout timelines, as we have previously guided," said Dr. Luthringer. "We believe that each of our clinical-stage product candidates has the potential to have a meaningful impact on the CNS therapeutic landscape and improve the quality of life of patients and their families."

Summary of ongoing clinical trials with the Company's products:

Roluperidone: Phase 3 trial to treat negative symptoms in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia (monotherapy); top line results from the 12-week double blind phase of this trial are expected in mid-2019.

MIN-117: Phase 2b trial to treat patients with major depressive disorder who also have symptoms of anxiety (monotherapy); top-line results are expected in the first half of 2019.

Seltorexant (MIN-202): two Phase 2b trials to treat patients with major depressive disorder (adjunctive therapy); results expected in 2019.

Seltorexant: one Phase 2b trial to treat patients with insomnia disorder (monotherapy); results expected in 2019.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2018 were approximately $97.7 million, compared to $133.3 million as of December 31, 2017.



R&D expenses are expected to increase during 2018 in connection with increased patient enrollment and related support activities for the roluperidone and MIN-117 clinical trials.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $4.1 million and $12.2 million, respectively, compared to $2.5 million and $7.9 million for the same periods in 2017. This increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and salary costs from increased staffing to support pre-commercial activities.



G&A expenses are expected to increase during 2018 as the Company begins to invest in the infrastructure necessary to support its growth.

Net Loss: The Company reported a net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $12.0 million and $37.0 million respectively, or $0.31 and $0.95 per share, respectively, compared to $11.3 million and $31.7 million, respectively, or $0.28 and $0.84 per share, respectively, for the same period in 2017.

About Minerva Neurosciences:

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the timing and scope of current clinical trials and results of clinical trials with roluperidone, seltorexant, MIN-117 and MIN-301; the timing and scope of future clinical trials and results of clinical trials with these compounds; the clinical and therapeutic potential of these compounds; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our therapeutic products; the sufficiency of our current cash position to fund our operations; and management's ability to successfully achieve its goals. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, whether roluperidone, seltorexant, MIN-117 and MIN-301 will advance further in the clinical trials process and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indications; whether any of our therapeutic products will be successfully marketed if approved; whether any of our therapeutic product discovery and development efforts will be successful; management's ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations on terms acceptable to us; and general economic conditions. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2018. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website at www.minervaneurosciences.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,296 $ 26,052 Marketable securities 10,309 102,109 Restricted cash 100 80 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,700 1,299 Total current assets 101,405 129,540 Marketable securities - noncurrent - 5,023 Equipment, net 38 51 Other noncurrent assets 15 15 In-process research and development 34,200 34,200 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total Assets $ 150,527 $ 183,698 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Notes payable $ - $ 3,962 Accounts payable 875 1,436 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,996 1,439 Total current liabilities 3,871 6,837 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred taxes 4,057 4,057 Deferred revenue 41,176 41,176 Other noncurrent liabilities 30 30 Total liabilities 49,134 52,100 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 302,739 295,975 Accumulated deficit (201,350 ) (164,381 ) Total stockholders' equity 101,393 131,598 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 150,527 $ 183,698

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 8,369 8,956 25,881 23,715 General and administrative 4,055 2,451 12,221 7,923 Total operating expenses 12,424 11,407 38,102 31,638 Foreign exchange losses (11 ) (9 ) - (46 ) Investment income 418 294 1,244 508 Interest expense (4 ) (138 ) (110 ) (510 ) Net income (loss) $ (12,021 ) $ (11,260 ) $ (36,968 ) $ (31,686 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average shares: Basic and diluted 38,782 40,880 38,760 37,677

