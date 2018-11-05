Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top customer analytics tools for the year 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005373/en/

Top customer analytics tools. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Businesses are becoming extremely customer-centric with time. The more an organization knows about its customers, the more are its chances to keep them happy. Customer analytics tools come into play when companies need to process the data for thousands of customers. The systematic examination of a company's customer information and customer behavior to identify, attract, and retain the most profitable customers is done by customer analytics. The main aim of using customer analytics is to gain a detailed overview of customer behavior and ways to retain those high-value customers. Any insight derived from customer analytics tools will not suffice if the data obtained is inadequate or inaccurate.

Book a Solution Demo to know how Quantzig's analytics dashboards can help you in analyzing and visualizing data in real time.

"The primary aim of customer analytics tools is to acquire and retain customers, identify high-value customers, and interact with them on a priority basis to achieve the desired sales goals," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Top customer analytics tools:

Customer lifetime value analytics

Customer analytics tools provide valuable insights regarding customer behavior. They offer a comprehensive understanding of the life span of customers, their purchasing habits, and their viability for that timeframe rather than just the transaction profitability. Moreover, customer analytics tools help in identifying the most valuable and important customers by allowing businesses to focus their marketing strategies on valuable customers. Therefore, such tools can be a productive medium to increase the length of the relationship and the value of the customer, when used strategically. To gain more insights into the benefits of different top customer analytics tools, Request a proposal.

Customer satisfaction analytics

Analyzing the satisfaction level of customers is crucial for businesses as this section provides the maximum repeat sales. By leveraging these insights, companies can easily figure out the effectiveness of their products' or services' marketing initiatives. Moreover, businesses can undertake various quantitative and qualitative surveys to identify customers satisfaction level with respect to the company's products and services. Get in touch with our analysts and know how our analytics solutions and BI dashboards can help you stay ahead of the competition.

Sales channel analytics

Businesses usually have more than one sales channel. Therefore, it becomes vital for the companies to identify the most profitable sales channel to make the best use of resources. Sales channel analytics helps in identifying ways in which products can be distributed to the market. Strategizing the prospective sales channels helps in attributing a sale to each channel and subtracting the relevant cost of sales each channel. To know more about the customer analytics tools used by companies in the year 2018, view the full article here!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005373/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us