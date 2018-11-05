Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2018) -Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a diversified and vertically integrated drone technology company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc. ("High Eye") has recently signed a multi-site services contract to provide drone surveys with one of the largest aggregate and building materials companies in Ontario, Canada.

The contract includes an initial scope of surveying 21 aggregate pits and quarries across central Ontario, in multiple locations, with the possibility of future expansion of services. The surveys will provide the client with valuable, highly accurate inventory volumes enabling them to make more informed decisions with respect to their business operations. Recurring inventory volume surveys are a disruptive technology in the Aggregate industry as they deliver a more accurate and economical solution than conventional survey methods.

"We are very pleased with the continued growth and scope of industrial customers that High Eye is serving as clients. When we acquired High Eye our goal was to build a recognized brand that delivers professional, industry leading drone solutions and data to our customers, in addition to securing and expanding our valuable clientele base. We are proud to deliver on that vision and look forward to continued growth of High Eye Aerial into the future," commented Michael Burns, CEO, Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

About High Eye Aerial

High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global UAV Technologies Ltd. As the remote sensing services division of the Company, High Eye provides professional, industry driven drone survey solutions to a growing global client base. Implementing cutting edge sensor technology such as the Phoenix Ranger LR LiDAR system, industrial drone technology and safety focused operating procedures, High Eye is quickly emerging as one of the leading industrial drone services companies both domestically and abroad.

