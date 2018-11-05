Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their employee engagement strategies for a corporate media conglomerate. The client is a known corporate media conglomerate and has diversified itself across various business verticals over the years in the US. The talent management practices implemented by the client played a critical role in its diversification but became a major constraint for the corporate media firm's expansion goals eventually. Conflicts and duplication issues started emerging across their processes despite the management's employee engagement strategies. As a result, the client wanted to leverage workable end-to-end talent analytics and employee engagement strategies to better retain their employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005387/en/

Employee engagement strategies for a corporate media conglomerate. (Photo: Business Wire)

Employee engagement strategies are crucial for business organizations across all levels of the hierarchy and help boost employee satisfaction. In this highly competitive environment, it is essential for companies to have a workforce who is goal-oriented and drive value to the company. This helps organizations in achieving their business goals sooner. There are several more reasons for businesses to follow effective employee engagement strategies such as increasing employee satisfaction, enhancing the company's culture, and retaining the best talent.

Request a free proposal to know more about the complete scope of our employee engagement.

According to the experts at Infiniti's Research, "Corporate media firms can enhance employee engagement across different business verticals by adopting a more strategic perspective towards the company's broader employee engagement requirements and combining various resources."

The employee engagement strategies offered to the client helped them in enhancing employee engagement across their business units, leading to the expansion of their business. Additionally, it helped the corporate media firm to roll-out new iterations and employee engagement surveys. The centralization of employee engagement strategies helped the company to avail insights related to their employees and analyze data in an organized way.

The employee engagement strategies helped the client to:

Roll-out new iterations and employee engagement surveys.

Avail employee data from a single source.

To know more about the employee engagement strategies followed by different firms, Request a free consultation.

The employee engagement strategies offered predictive insights on:

Gaining detail insights about talent analytics.

Improving employee engagement across their BU's.

To know how Infiniti's employee engagement strategies help businesses in retaining their talents for the larger good of the company, Request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005387/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us