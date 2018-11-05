The Sage Group, an internationally recognized consulting group, has been appointed to identify a commercial partner with a special focus on the US market

ASIT biotech has developed an innovative immunotherapy product entering a confirmatory phase III study in grass pollen induced allergic rhinitis, requiring only a 3-week treatment course prior to the pollen season

ASIT biotech is meeting potential partners at the Bio-Europe 2018 partnering conference in Copenhagen this week

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of breakthrough allergy immunotherapy products, today announced that it has initiated the search for potential partnerships for the clinical development and future marketing of gp-ASIT+, its lead innovative product candidate to prevent grass pollen induced allergic rhinitis.

gp-ASIT+ has completed an extensive clinical program including an initial Phase III study that showed significant symptom improvement in patients after a short course treatment with this novel approach to treatment using an adjuvant-free mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments. The Company is currently preparing a confirmatory phase III study in approximately 600 patients with screening expected to begin in early 2019 in order to treat all patients before the start of the 2019 pollen season.

In this context, ASIT biotech has launched the preparation of its commercial development strategy and appointed The Sage Group, operating in the United States, Europe and Israel, to assist the Company in the identification of a commercial partner. The objective is to conclude a strategic agreement for the commercialization of gp-ASIT+ notably on the U.S. market, and potentially in other world markets.

Subject to the successful confirmatory phase III study with gp-ASIT+, ASIT biotech will offer an innovative and de-risked immunotherapy product to prevent grass pollen rhinitis, a highly prevalent allergy impacting millions of patients globally. A future partner could also potentially access the ASIT biotech immunotherapy pipeline for food and house dust mite allergies, currently in preclinical development.

As part of this commercialization process, ASIT biotech will hold a number of business meetings at BIO-Europe, the largest European partnering conference for the pharmaceutical industry, taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 5-7, 2018.

Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT biotech, says: "It is the right time to initiate this search for a commercial partner for gp-ASIT+. Based on the strong clinical data package gathered to date and assuming further robust second phase III outcomes, we believe that our lead product will offer a great commercial opportunity to a potential partner in the highly demanding area of allergy immunotherapy. Furthermore, attending BIO-Europe is always a great opportunity to present in a short time our recent achievements to many professionals in the pharmaceutical industry."

ASIT biotech will also attend the following upcoming investor meetings partnering events

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: November 14-15, 2018, London (UK)

November 14-15, 2018, London (UK) Finance Avenue: November 17, 2018, Brussels (Belgium)

November 17, 2018, Brussels (Belgium) Actionaria retail investor fair: November 22-23, 2018, Paris (France)

November 22-23, 2018, Paris (France) JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2019: January 7-10, 2019, San Francisco (US)

January 7-10, 2019, San Francisco (US) ODDO BHF Forum 2019: January 10-11, 2019, Lyon (France)

January 10-11, 2019, Lyon (France) BioMed Event: January 22, 2019, Paris (France)

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group is a leader in the provision of transactional and strategic advice to companies in the healthcare and life science sectors.

The Sage Group provides insightful analysis and strategic recommendations to help clients reach their strategic goals and objectives, usually one or more transactions, and we work diligently and intelligently with our global network to close these deals. Sage are very "hands-on" in identifying appropriate commercial partners and assets to grow and realize the value of a business. Sage processes are intense and productive. They work with their clients at every stage of the deal making process, including business analysis, production of refined communication materials, sourcing the best global target network, ensuring the right people are onside to facilitate a deal and finally negotiating and closing the deal on terms which will achieve optimal value for our client's stakeholders.

Sage works exclusively with healthcare-focused clients across a range of sectors in the bio industries, including: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Medical devices and Medical technology, Analytical instrumentation, Veterinary health, Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods.

The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors

The Sage Group is located in the USA, Europe, Japan, Israel and Australia.

Further information can be found at https://www.sagehealthcare.com

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com

