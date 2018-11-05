Urovant Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for urologic conditions, today announced it will report 2018 second fiscal quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Urovant's financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that same day. A question and answer session will follow management remarks.

The conference call numbers are (866) 470-1049 for domestic callers and (409) 217-8245 for international callers. The conference ID is 7067348.

A replay of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call and accessible for 7 days at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 7067348. A webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the Urovant Sciences website immediately after the call and available for at least 30 days.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant's second product candidate, hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.urovant.com.

