Unchained Labs takes the chore out of buffer exchange, reels in the Big Tuna!

PLEASANTON, California, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, launched Big Tuna today - the ultimate automated solution for buffer exchange - a mission-critical step in biologics formulation.

The buffer exchange process moves proteins from one solution into another and is used to find the best condition to keep them stable. It's a major bottleneck and quality concern for protein characterization, development and formulation teams. Because the process needs lots of hands-on time and eyeballing to do it right, it's one of the most annoying things researchers have to do.

Big Tuna solves all of this. It wipes the bottleneck by letting scientists automate buffer exchange at whatever throughput they want - just a few samples or up to 96 simultaneously. It nails quality using a unique pressure-based exchange process that lets scientists pick how slow or fast they want their protein to move between solutions. Final protein concentration is dead-on, cutting out extra steps usually required after manual buffer exchange. Big Tuna is also the only system that exchanges anywhere from 100 µL to 8 mL at a time, so it's right at home in any stage - from early screening and optimization to final formulation development.

"Biologics researchers have bigger fish to fry than buffer exchange," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Big Tuna provides complete relief from one of their biggest pains in the neck. It eliminates the whole hands-on process and delivers better results to boot."

