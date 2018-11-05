Last December, the company's CEO made a proposed transaction offer to acquire Canadia Solar. Mulling the offer, a special committee has now advised the company's board to cease its review of the proposal, highlighting that it could not find sufficient certainty in the CEO's ability to secure the funding for the transaction. Following the news today the CEO has withdrawn his offer.Module supplier and solar company Canadian Solar announced that its special committee of independent and disinterested directors had advised the company's board to cease its review of the $18.47 "going-private" transaction. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...