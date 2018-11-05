Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2018) - Canadian Overseas Petroleum (CSE: XOP) (LSE: COPL) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is actively pursuing opportunities in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa in partnership with Shoreline Energy International Limited as part of its strategy to generate stable cash flow from secure offshore and onshore assets.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Canadian Overseas" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_0c0sbi0n/Canadian-Overseas-Petroleum-CSEXOP-New-Listing

The company and Shoreline Energy, through their jointly-held affiliated company Shoreline Canadian Overseas Petroleum Development Corporation, have acquired 80% of Essar Exploration and Production Limited and is awaiting ministerial approval of the transaction. Essar holds an attractive oil appraisal and development project in shallow to mid-water offshore Nigeria on its 100% holding in OPL 226. The proposed initial work program involves the drilling of an appraisal well on the Noa-1 oil discovery.

In Mozambique, Canadian Overseas has been awarded onshore Block PT5-B through its 50%-owned subsidiary ShoreCan. The approximately 4,400 square kilometer Block surrounds the north, west and southwest margins of the Pande Gas Field which has reported gas reserves of 2.6 trillion cubic feet. The property is prospective for light oil and gas in the productive zones at Pande, Temane and Inhassoro as well as deeper horizons.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CanOverseas.com, contact Arthur Millholland, President and CEO, at 403-262-5441 or email AMillholland@canoverseas.com.

Investor relations is handled by Cathy Hume of CHF Capital Markets, who can be reached at 416-868-1079 ext 231, or by email at cathy@chfir.com.

