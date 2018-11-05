According to the global radio frequency (RF) cables market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. The increase in internet data traffic is one of the key drivers for the radio frequency cables market.

This research report titled 'Global Radio Frequency Cables Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global radio frequency cables market analysis categorizes the market into the following applications:

Cable television industry

Internet service providers

Military and aerospace

Telephone network operators

In 2016, the cable television industry segment accounted for around 35% of the radio frequency cables market share and is projected to contribute to about 36% share by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global radio frequency cables market: Top emerging trend

The increasing demand for upcoming 5G technology is an emerging trend in the radio frequency cables market. The growth of the RF cables market has been a major driver for the telecom sector as it facilitates the use of optical fibers and coaxial cables for last mile connections. The usual connections are made through copper cabling. But, the use of fiber-optic cables is preferred due to the increasing number of customers demanding faster Internet speeds at their homes. Thus, this is expected to lead to an increase in the sales of fiber-optic cables required for homes, complexes, and buildings.

