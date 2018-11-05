Findit, Inc.: Do You Think Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Media Sites Should Really Be Able to Purge Users or Their Pages Without Full Disclosure?

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation offers insight into how Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) remove pages and how Findit provides a alternative to their authoritarian style of censorship.

Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms have been on a mission to cleanse themselves of fake news. However, the measures they've taken to do so have been as controversial as the problem they seek to eliminate. Facebook started off deleting inactive profiles, which then extended to them taking the liberty of deleting political pages, fringe pages, and holistic medicine pages that they deemed pseudoscience. In fact, they have purged at least 80 accounts without providing reasons. For instance, Just Natural Medicine, Natural Cures Not Medicine, and People's Awakening, accounts focused on natural remedies, health, and organic living with roughly 7 million followers collectively, were deleted.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are aware that plenty of people have opinions and share opinions on social networking sites that include Facebook and Twitter. Some of these opinions are factually false but that does not mean, in our opinion, these posts or accounts have to be removed. We see on nightly news stations that include CNN and Fox plenty of people sharing their opinions: some that work at the networks, some that are guests, and some that are elected officials, and each evening these people are either choosing to get the facts wrong on things they claim are opinions or they simply are wrong. These same networks, hosts of these shows and their guests have accounts on these same platforms. How come they are not removed or banned from posting? Probably because they are the reason the platforms exist. You see, if you remove the members from Facebook and Twitter or prevent them from posting, you no longer have a website. Findit is not going to be the police of stupidity, our members can point out to one another if they are correct or incorrect."

Many of these pages take admins years to grow their followings and, in many cases, were a significant source of income by serving as a funnel to websites. To make matters worse, Facebook rarely, if ever, gives their reasons for decisions about who or what they censor. One alternative medicine page admin was informed that his page was "causing users to engage with it in a misleading way," however, even then Facebook never gave him the opportunity to appeal the decision or to alter his behavior.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hftQ0pouXyM

Fake news has been associated with politics, but the crackdown on purported fake news extends beyond it and into other areas. A study found that Russian bots have been sending pro-vaccination and anti-vaccination messages on Twitter to sow societal discord. Some of this effort to combat fake news is obviously justified. Yet the methods are questionable. In the case of alternative medicine, more and more of these practices are gradually being adopted into mainstream and traditional medicine and incorporated into western medicine as evidence of their effectiveness mounts. But again, Facebook and these other social media sites can and do delete this information because much of it hasn't been fully accepted by the mainstream. So is that really combating misinformation or unpopular opinions and little known facts?

All it takes to get taken down is for two or more articles to be debunked by fact-checkers, therefore, establishing a perceived pattern of misinformation. But again, the company itself rarely explains or justifies their bans. The owners of these pages put in years of hard work without being notified all of that effort was at-risk. For some businesses that weren't on multiple platforms, Facebook's censorship essentially destroyed their ability to operate.

The social media juggernaut has held true to their core purpose for purging accounts. In an apparently politically-driven move, Facebook has deleted 559 political pages and counting leading up to the midterms. But they refuse to release the specific names of the pages that were removed. In total, these pages had almost 61 million followers, which were accumulated through countless hours of promotional work.

Facebook is not alone in taking these sorts of measures to combat so-called fake news. Twitter is just another example of a major platform eliminating certain types of users, including some very well-known accounts like James Woods and Infowars, among others. As Facebook's growth has started to stagnate, it may be an indication that the public is looking for alternative platforms to place their time and energy, and to fully exercise their freedom of speech.

Findit offers the perfect alternative to social media sites that insist on heavily censoring their users. Findit members can be banned for pornography and terroristic threats. If someone violates a rule, they will be warned, and an explanation will be given, instead of spending hours to build a page on another platform with the chance that your content will be wiped out overnight.

Findit is a free site that offers paid for services. Members and visitors can share the content posted to Findit to other social networking platforms to reach a wider audience. Content posted to Findit is also crawled by search engines which creates more organic indexing for members that are looking to improve their SEO ranking.

Related Articles:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/facebook-removes-more-than-800-political-accounts-pages-for-spam-ahead-of-midterms/

https://www.onenewsnow.com/media/2018/11/04/twitter-deletes-10k-accounts-for-midterms-at-dems-bidding

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK: FDIT) owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto

Phone 404-443-3224

By Connor Judson Garrett

Findit, Inc.View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527125/Do-You-Think-Facebook-Twitter-and-Other-Social-Media-Sites-Should-Really-Be-Able-to-Purge-Users-or-Their-Pages-Without-Full-Disclosure