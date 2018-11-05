The hotel will mark the first Hyatt property in Barcelona and the third in Spain

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today plans for Hotel Sofia Barcelona to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, a global collection of unique and story-worthy stay experiences. A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Selenta Group for the hotel to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in January 2019. The 465-room property is located in central Barcelona and owned and managed by Selenta Group.

Launched in 2016, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand comprises unique and independent properties for the modern traveller. Whether it is a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-wining dining experience, each property maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with the World of Hyatt loyalty program and a trusted brand name and reputation.

"Hotel Sofia Barcelona is an exciting project for Hyatt as it provides us with entry into a market that is in high demand and strengthens the overall offering of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand," said Maria Ashton, development director, Europe for Hyatt. "The hotel's rich history coupled with contemporary and luxurious design perfectly fits the brand's promise of creating story-worthy and unforgettable experiences."

Opened as Barcelona's first five-star hotel in 1975, Hotel Sofia Barcelona offers a rich history and a stunning space to enjoy relaxation, creativity and contemporary luxury. Named after Princess Sofia of Greece and Denmark, wife to the former King of Spain Juan Carlos I, Hotel Sofia Barcelona has enjoyed distinction as the host of many heads of states and was well known as Queen Sofia's home while she was in Barcelona. Recent and extensive renovations have further enhanced the hotel, cementing its position as an undisputable benchmark for a refined stay.

With the promise to provide the highest quality and unique experiences, the hotel boasts 465 sophisticated rooms, luxurious suites, five distinct gastronomic spaces, an exclusive live-demonstration dining experience, and luxury relaxation offerings. The leisure facilities include an elegant Mediterranean-inspired spa, a tropical garden pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Hotel Sofia Barcelona is located in an upscale and prime neighborhood on Avenida Diagonal, one of Barcelona's main avenues in the heart of the city. Guests are amidst the financial and commercial district, just two minutes away from the Camp Nou stadium, and only a short walk from two large shopping centers Illa Diagonal and El Corte Inglés which offer a wide variety of luxury retail, restaurants, cinemas and leisure options.

"We are delighted to work with Hyatt to bring this exclusive and modern hotel as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. We expect our presence and reputation in Barcelona and neighboring cities will ensure Hotel Sofia Barcelona flourishes under this brand," said Jordi Mestre, executive president, Selenta Group.

Hotel Sofia Barcelona will be an exciting addition to the steadily expanding portfolio within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, joining the newly opened Nish Palas in Istanbul and the iconic Hôtel Martinez in Cannes. Additional hotels expected to open in the near future under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Europe include Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, Párisi Udvar Hotel in Budapest and Hôtel du Louvre in Paris, signalling significant growth for the brand across the region.

"We are very pleased to announce that The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is arriving to Barcelona with Selenta Group. Our positioning fits perfectly with Hyatt as a premium and high-quality brand. This collaboration will place Barcelona as an international city just on top of every travel list," said Ramon Borrell, CEO, Selenta Group.

Other Hyatt properties in Spain include Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid and Park Hyatt Mallorca.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of new and existing upper-upscale hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters, boutique properties to resorts and private home accommodations. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining experience, the properties in the collection provide guests with "social currency" and allow them the freedom to be extraordinary. Current hotel properties include Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix; The Confidante in Miami Beach, Fla.; Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., The Eliza Jane in New Orleans; The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia; Holston House in Nashville, Tenn.; The Driskill in Austin, Texas; Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos, British Columbia; Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France; Hôtel du Louvre in Paris (under renovation); Jinmao Hotel Lijiang in Lijiang, China; Nish Palas in Istanbul, and Carmelo Resort Spa in Uruguay. For more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

About the Selenta Group

Founded in 1976 in Barcelona, the principal objective of the Selenta Group is to exceed its customers' expectations. The company's portfolio features exclusive resorts and practical city hotels, each with their own surprising culinary concepts, in Barcelona, Marbella, Valencia and Tenerife. The Selenta Group offers a complete service with the goal of providing its customers with total satisfaction, thus giving value to the global idea of hospitality. Because of its expertise in the restaurant and leisure industries, its management models and excellent locations, international brands such as Nikki Beach, Hard Rock Cafe and Nobu Hospitality choose the Selenta Group to establish, develop and manage their establishments in the main Spanish tourist destinations.

About Hotel Sofia Barcelona

The new Hotel Sofia Barcelona opened its doors after the complete reconceptualisation and modernisation of its spaces. The refurbished hotel is intent on becoming one of the most exclusive meeting points in Barcelona. As its current image reflects, Avenida Diagonal the main artery that crosses Barcelona opens up to welcome back the new Hotel Sofia Barcelona, thereby regaining one of its most iconic establishments. The hotel introduces a wide variety of culinary offerings and high-level leisure options for Barcelona residents and visitors who are looking for unique, varied options in an exclusive hotel. With a concept based on innovation, sophistication and exclusivity, its opening is a response to those seeking experience and excellence.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

