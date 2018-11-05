The "Bluetooth 5: System-on-Chip Comparison 2018 Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By the year 2021, there are likely to be 48 billion connected internet-of-things (IoT) devices. Of this myriad of connected smart devices, it is estimated to 30% of them will include Bluetooth technology.

The low energy Bluetooth 5 specification has been developed to be a key IoT enabler. This new protocol brings some major advances, making it ideal for wider spectrum of IoT applications. It doubles device speed to 2MB/s, allowing eight times the data capacity, increases the range fourfold to 240m, and allows mesh topology networks.

We present a technological and economical comparison of four of the newest and most competitive systems-on-chips (SoCs) available on the market today from four different manufacturers. They are: the QN9080 from NXP; the QCC5121 from Qualcomm; the DA14585 from Dialog Semiconductor; and the nRF52810 from Nordic Semiconductor.

We base our analysis on full teardowns of the dies and packages to unveil the technological choices made by the different manufacturers.

We also estimated the different participants in the supply chain. The combination of the two allowed us to simulate the cost of these different components.

This report contains a complete cost analysis and a cost estimation of the SoCs. Finally, it features an exhaustive comparison between the studied samples, highlighting the similarities and differences and their impact on cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Packaging Package overviews, dimensions



Dies Die views and dimensions Die delayering and main block IDs Die processes Die cross-sections Die process characteristics



3. Manufacturing Process Flow

Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

Back-End Process and Fabrication Unit

Summary of Inputs

4. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

Dies

Die front-end costs

Die probe test and dicing

Packaged Component

Packaging costs

Back end: final test

Component costs

5. Physical Comparison

6. Cost Comparison

7. Comparison Summary

8. Feedback

Companies Mentioned

Nordic Semiconductor

Qualcomm

NXP

Dialog Semiconductor

