According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global solar-powered UAV market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 13% during the forecast period. The increasing use of drones in commercial and civil applications is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global solar-powered UAV market into the following end-users:

Defense solar-powered UAV

Commercial solar-powered UAV

In 2016, the defense solar-powered UAV segment accounted for 66% of the global market and is projected to decline to 64% by 2021, exhibiting almost 2% decrease in market share.

Global solar-powered UAV market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of hybrid drones is an emerging trend in this market. Formerly, drones were driven using just one kind of propulsion system and fueled either by electricity, battery, or gasoline. Over time, advancements in the field of drones have led to the development of hybrid drones. To ensure long-term endurance, developers are trying to create a UAV that can combine both features: the wide surface area of a fixed wing to capture maximum solar energy as well as the functionality of a multi-rotor to perform helicopter-like take-offs, landings, and maneuvers.

