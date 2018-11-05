According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global UAV payload and subsystems market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005656/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global UAV payload and subsystems market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global UAV payload and subsystems market into the following subsystems types:

Camera and sensors

Weaponry

Radars and communications

In 2016, the camera and sensors segment accounted for 40% of the global market and is projected to reach 43% by 2021, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market share.

Global UAV payload and subsystems market: Top emerging trend

Advancement in stealth technology is an emerging trend in the UAV payload and subsystems market space. The use of stealth technology, also called low observable technology, began in the late 1960s. It advocates a sub-discipline of defense tactics that promote passive electronic countermeasures to make aircraft, submarines, ships, missiles, and satellites less visible or undetectable to radars, infrared, sonars, or other detection platforms. Over the years, various manned aircraft have been developed to feature stealth technology to remain undetectable.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by type (camera and sensors, weaponry, radars, and communications)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (AeroVironment, Boeing, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005656/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com