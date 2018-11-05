Agate, an early leader in the distributed energy and microgrid industry, was among the very early adopters of integrated microgrids to leverage economic and resiliency benefits for its key stakeholders.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that Williams J. Agate, Jr. has joined Ameresco as Vice President, Microgrid Services. Known throughout the industry as a technology leader, he was among the very early adopters in understanding the microgrid business model, its numerous value propositions, and how it can be applied and integrated into broader energy solutions offerings. Mr. Agate's career spans more than 25-years in energy management, economic and real estate development, and smart city sustainability. Mr. Agate has been working with Ameresco for nearly five years, starting as a client, progressing as a strategic partner, and throughout the course of his career, in developing and implementing strategic business relations with multiple engineering, technology, utility and academic institutions.

Michael T. Bakas, Executive Vice President, Ameresco said, "We are thrilled that Will has joined the Ameresco team. His expertise and years of experience in the real estate and economic development fields, will prove invaluable in assisting Ameresco to continue to lead in shaping the Microgrid and Distributed Energy Resource space. I am confident his record of leadership and expertise in developing and implementing new energy strategies will assist us in providing long-term value for new and existing customers."

Prior to joining Ameresco, Mr. Agate founded NetZero Microgrid Solutions (NetZero), serving as its President. NetZero's consulting practice will be integrated into Ameresco's energy service offerings. Immediately prior to forming NetZero, Mr. Agate served as a Senior Vice President with PIDC, Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation, in charge of the nationally acclaimed Philadelphia Navy Yard from 2010-2016, during the height of its development activities. The Philadelphia Navy Yard is a dynamic and modern 1,200-acre business campus where Mr. Agate led the effort to interject a progressive energy plan into the overall sustainability effort, and to continue the explosive growth to its current success with more than 12,500 employees and 152 companies in over 7.5 million square feet of office, industrial, manufacturing, and research and development space, making it one of the most successful military base redevelopments in the country. He completed a $33 million program to modernize The Navy Yard's electric distribution system into one of the country's largest and diverse microgrid communities with smart technologies enabling various on-site alternative energy and natural gas-fuelled generation and storage.

"Joining the Ameresco team to lead the company's Microgrid Services business integrates my passion for developing innovative and successful energy solutions with Ameresco's deep bench strengths throughout North America and the UK. I have been working with Ameresco for several years, and I am honoured to now join the Company with this new leadership role," stated William Agate. "The key to helping customers with their energy needs is being able to understand customers' core business objectives first, and then matching the sort of technical and project development expertise that Ameresco has built around delivering progressive advanced technology solutions."

Mr. Agate earned a B.A. degree from Gettysburg College, with a double major in Economics and Physics and in 2007 earned his LEED AP accreditation from the US Green Building Council. Serving on many boards during his career such as Green Building United, the Philadelphia Tristate Commercial Real Estate Alliance, the Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, and others, Mr. Agate is an active participant in establishing local leadership and participation. He has earned international recognition as an avid proponent and focused leader for smart energy deployments incorporating progressive sustainability practices as a core principle driving development. Mr. Agate is frequently invited to speak at industry conferences and is a contributing author for multiple published articles concerning microgrids.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

