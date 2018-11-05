According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global remote sensing UAV market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Remote Sensing UAV Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global remote sensing UAV market into the following applications:

Defense

Commercial and aviation

In 2017, the defense segment accounted for 80% of the global market and is projected to decline to 78% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2% decrease in market share.

Global remote sensing UAV market: Top emerging trend

The importance of 3D printing technology is an emerging trend in the remote sensing UAV market space. The use of 3D printing in production refers to the process of combining consecutive layers of materials using computerize control technology to create an object or component. The technology enables manufacturers to design and manufacture small and micro-components of various shapes and sizes, thereby allowing producers to reduce the overall weight of the components. Additionally, the method also provides cost-efficient and just-in-time production of parts.

