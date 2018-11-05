The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 02 November 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 02 November 2018 97.50p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 95.88p per ordinary share







05 November 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45