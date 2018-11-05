

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Monday's session and ended the day with a small increase. The positive performance of the index heavyweights provided support to the overall market.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's U.S. midterm elections, as well as this week's policy statement from the Federal Reserve. While the Fed is widely expected to lead interest rates unchanged, traders will keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about an expected rate hike in December.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.18 percent Monday and finished at 9,008.58. The Swiss Leader Index fell 0.4 percent and the Swiss Performance Index dipped 0.01 percent.



Novartis rose 0.8 percent after issuing a Research & Development update, highlighting its development pipeline including potential blockbusters and advanced therapy platforms.



Roche climbed 1.2 percent and Nestle added 0.6 percent.



Lonza advanced 0.5 percent, while Swiss Re and Swisscom gained 0.3 percent each.



Swatch Group dropped 2.7 percent and rival Richemont lost 1.3 percent.



Geberit declined 2.2 percent and Adecco fell 2.1 percent. Sika also finished lower by nearly 2 percent.



Julius Baer decreased 1.1 percent, UBS weakened by 0.6 percent and Credit Suisse surrendered 0.8 percent.



