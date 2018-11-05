High Growth Capital Plc - Result of GM, including Investment and Placing

5 November 2018

High Growth Capital plc

("HASH"or the"Company")

Result of General Meeting, including Investment and Placing

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today at Peterhouse Capital Limited, third floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, EC2M 7LD, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.

Incoming non-executive Chairman, Jens Zimmermann, commented: "It is exciting to be joining the Company at the same time as completing the first meaningful investment into the new technology and content disruptive investment arena. The initial 9.8% stake in Sentiance N.V, the Belgium based company that develops artificial intelligence software, machine learning and contextual behaviour data science, will likely be joined by other investments under the new Investment Strategy.

The Company is pleased with today's approval of modest placing to raise £500,000 gross through the issue of 62,500,000 Placing Shares at a price of 0.8 pence per Placing Share. "

A copy of the Circular with further detail can be found at https://www.gotechgroup-plc.com/. Terms defined in the Circular have the same meaning in this announcement.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares of 2,562,500,000 pursuant to the Placing and the Consideration Shares, and 7,500,000 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to transaction fees pertaining to the Circular, the Company will have 2,906,179,535 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore therefore 2,906,179,535.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contact details: