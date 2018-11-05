GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé announces the disposal of AI Group

AI Group, a subsidiary of the Vigians division and expert in fire protection for major industrial risks, recorded losses in 2017 and in the first half of 2018, affected by lower investments in Oil & Gas. Its recovery, which began in 2018, was called into question by the implementation of American sanctions targeting Iran, which represents a significant market of the company.

Not wishing to be exposed through activities in a region targeted by reinforced sanctions, Groupe Gorgé transferred the company the 5th of November 2018 to its management, which will continue its activities at the sites in Naintré and Paris, where it has a workforce of 30 employees.

In the first nine months of 2018, AI Group generated revenue of €5.6 million. The company will be deconsolidated as from 1 November 2018. The disposal will have a marginal negative impact on Groupe Gorgé's income in 2018, estimated at approximately €300,000.

Groupe Gorgé is convinced that this new shareholding structure will allow AI Group to continue its recovery in the long term.





About Groupe Gorgé

Created in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector. It employs around 1,700 people, is located in eight countries and directly exports around 40% of its activity. In its more than twenty-five year history, Groupe Gorgé has always developed and driven the latest technological and industrial innovations.

Smart Safety Systems: Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations: Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing: Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing systems, 3D printers and new premium material.

In 2017, the Group reported revenue of €267.7 million. It is backed by 2,000 employees and operations in over ten countries.

More information available on www.groupe-gorge.com



Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris and on the US OTC market in the form of ADR.

Euronext Paris:

Compartment B.

ISIN code: FR0000062671

Ticker code: GOE





