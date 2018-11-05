Golar LNG Dividend Information

Reference is made to the third quarter 2018 report released on November 5, 2018. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid on January 3, 2019. The record date will be December 14, 2018.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

5 November, 2018





