

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX) have shown a significant move to the upside during trading on Monday, with the energy giant jumping by 3.5 percent. Chevron continues to regain ground after ending last Monday's trading at its lowest closing level in over a year.



The advance by Chevron comes after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Neutral.



'Chevron continues to execute on its already superior growth outlook, which should translate into better than expected capital efficiencies into 2019 and sets up for continued robust free cash flow,' said Credit Suisse's William Featherston.



