

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM CEO Ginni Rometty has bought $3 million worth of the company shares, according to an SEC filing on Monday.



The stock purchases come just one week after IBM announced the $33 billion proposed acquisition of software distributor Red Hat Inc.



Rometty bought about $1 million shares in the open market and $2 million through an IBM retirement fund. Rometty now holds more than 314,000 shares of the company, which is valued at about $36 million at Monday's opening price.



Four board members and several other senior IBM executives also purchased the company's stock, according to a regulatory filings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX