

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., has a slim lead in her race for re-election, according to the results of a NBC News/Marist poll released on the eve of the midterm elections.



The poll showed McCaskill with a 47 percent to 44 percent lead over Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley among likely Missouri voters.



Libertarian candidate Japheth Campbell comes in a distant third at 3 percent, while 2 percent support Green Party candidate Jo Crain.



McCaskill's narrow three-point lead over Hawley is well within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.



Eleven percent of likely voters are also either undecided or may vote differently on Election Day, suggesting the race remains up for grabs.



In a head-to-head matchup, McCaskill maintains a three-point advantage, leading Hawley by 50 percent to 47 percent.



Despite the narrow lead by McCaskill, the latest results reflect an improvement for the Democratic Senator compared to a poll in September showing the two candidates tied at 47 percent.



'In a state that Trump carried by about 19 points in 2016 and where he remains popular today, McCaskill is trying to find a way to go against the current' says Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.



He added, 'Any real chance Democrats have in achieving majority status in the Senate goes through Missouri.'



The NBC/Marist survey of 1,016 Missouri adults was conducted October 30th through November 1st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent points.



Among 920 registered voters, the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points, while the margin of error among 600 likely voters is plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX