

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Monday. Amazon has climbed off its worst levels of the day but remains down by 3 percent.



The early slump by Amazon came after President Donald Trump told Axios his administration is looking into antitrust violations by the online retail giant.



Amazon also revealed that it is offering free shipping with no minimum purchase amount on orders for the first time this holiday season.



