Nexus Tours: NexusTours presents new on-line distribution platform NexusCube at WTM

CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus presents, their new on-line distribution platform at the World Travel Market in London. From this November 5, the travel partners of the leading Destination Management Company in Mexico, Caribbean and Central America, where it operates in 15 countries and 48 destinations, will offer a new booking channel, the. Based on the latest technology, it will allow total connectivity with customers and suppliers via XML integrations, through state-of-the-art API's.

"With the launch of this new on-line distribution platform, we achieve the most important milestone of our strategic plan from this past three years. Nexus as a Destination Management Company,has already become a regional leader, but with this new booking tool we can easily offer our products and services at the best price with immediate confirmation, and bet on being the best partner of our travel partners worldwide. Our plan is ambitious, and will be ensured with an expansion to 50 new destinations over the next three years, more details of which we will soon talk about" says President Rubén Gutierrez.

As a scope, this new platform will include a wide portfolio of hotels, with more than 1,000 self-contracted hotels and up to 16,000 establishments in the destinations where it operates, with an innovative unique hotel technology that allows you to always find the best price for each type of room and margin among all the available offers, either from Nexus'own contracting or integration with hotels, channel managers or bedbanks.

"With a wide catalog of accommodation to our offer, and in the near future the inclusion of other services such as circuits, rent a car, cruises and air tickets, we intend to become the one-stop-shop for our travel partners and their guests.More than 20 years of experience and leadership as local experts are at your disposal to offer all the services in destination that you may need during your trip, with the guarantee of our services and our commitment to quality" notes Roberto Bermúdez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product.

In addition to the extensive accommodation portfolio, Nexus offers the most complete catalog of activities, including more than 4,000 excursions, 1,000 of them with a differentiated and exclusive product within its Nexus Collection selection. Nexus also offers a wide range of transfer services from all airports- and ports of the region: Luxury, private and shared options, with the most modern units, the majority with free Wi-fi.

Based on NexusTours philosophy "Putting ourselves in the shoes of our customers" Customer Support will be another essential pillar of its "customer centric" strategy: pre-travel attention, during your stay and back home, 9 communication channels available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with a multilingual base- and an ultra-fast response commitment to requests or incidents, so that clients can obtain the highest satisfaction rate.

"Our value proposition, unlike other distributors in the sector, is to give full coverage to the service and be present throughout the customer experience, so our main strategy is to give all the services that a travel partner needs for their clients, but only in the destinations where we have our own structure ", says Pablo Gutiérrez, Corporate Senior Director Strategy & Marketing.

NexusCube will be presented during World Travel Market in London from November 5 to 7, with its main team, Rubén Gutierrez (President), Roberto Bermudez (Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product) and his commercial team of NexusGlobal, Nadia Jounes (Commercial Director Europe & MEAPAC), Juan Derudi (Commercial Director Central & Latam) Javier Vidal (Commercial Director USA & Canada) and Betina Erhart (Account Development Manager).

ABOUT NEXUSTOURS

We are the leading Destination Management Company in the region, with a presence in 15 countries and 48 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, transporting more than 2 million passengers per year. We are part of Sunwing Travel Group and, backed up by more than 20 years of experience. We have a modern fleet of own vehicles for transfers and excursion operations- and offer the most complete service program in destination, both in airports and through our Tour Desk and Hospitality Desks in hotels. Excellence in assistance and service are our greatest commitment; so we offer the most modern customer service channels 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, through our Contact Center, website, Chat-On-Line service, and our App Connect2Nexus, where travelers can find all the necessary information and communicate for free with our team of professionals.

For more general information visit www.nexustours.com/corporate

