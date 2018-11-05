

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly in negative territory in afternoon trading on Monday. After hitting a three-month intraday low, Apple is currently down by 3 percent.



Apple initially extended the sell-off seen in the previous session after a report from Japan's Nikkei newspaper said demand for the company's iPhone XR appears to be disappointing.



Last Friday, Apple plummeted by 6.6 percent after the tech giant reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings and revenues that exceeded estimates but weaker than expected iPhone shipments.



Apple also forecast fiscal first quarter revenues of $89 to $93 billion, with the midpoint below the consensus estimate of $93 billion.



