

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a shift by independent voters, the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll show Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has pulled out to a significant lead in the New Jersey Senate race.



The poll showed Menendez with a 55 percent to 40 percent lead over Republican businessman Bob Hugin among likely New Jersey voters.



The fifteen-point advantage for Menendez in the latest poll compares to a survey conducted last month showing the incumbent Senator with a 51 percent to 44 percent lead over Hugin.



Menendez benefits from a 53 percent to 39 percent lead among independent voters, while Hugin led among independents by 51 percent to 44 percent in the October poll.



A report from Politico noted Democrats invested millions of dollars down the stretch to boost Menendez' campaign, which was hampered by last year's trial on federal corruption charges against the Senator.



'While they may hold their nose to cast a ballot for Sen. Bob Menendez, voters signal they want to keep New Jersey's Senate seat in the 'D' column in a blue state where President Donald Trump consistently remains unpopular,' said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,115 likely New Jersey voters was conducted October 29th through November 4th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



