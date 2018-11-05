Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2018) -Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of common shares to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000 (the "Placement").

Seahawk intends to issue up to 2,781,250 shares in the Placement, of which 781,250 shares will be sold for $0.32 per share (the "HD Shares"), and 2,000,000 shares will be sold on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.40 per share (the "FT Shares").

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for mineral exploration in the Province of Quebec, which will qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("CEE") and will be renounced effective December 31, 2018. Such CEE shall also qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" for purposes of subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as expenditures which qualify for the provincial tax deduction for mineral exploration conducted in the Province of Quebec.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Shares will be used to fund the advancement of the Company's projects and for working capital purposes.

Finder's fees of up to 7% may be paid to finders in connection with the Placement.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is now the 3rd largest land owner in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada, with 100% ownership of several mineral properties.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

