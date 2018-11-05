

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $176.7 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $88.3 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mylan N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $648.0 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $2.86 billion from $2.99 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $648.0 Mln. vs. $589.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.



