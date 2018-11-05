

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $11.5 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $9.6 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.3 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $450.1 million from $399.4 million last year.



Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.3 Mln. vs. $13.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q3): $450.1 Mln vs. $399.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX