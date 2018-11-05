sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,40 Euro		+0,58
+2,93 %
WKN: A2DGL0 ISIN: US21871N1019 Ticker-Symbol: PSRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CORECIVIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CORECIVIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,344
20,651
22:00
20,28
20,70
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CORECIVIC INC
CORECIVIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORECIVIC INC20,40+2,93 %