

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $40.99 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $41.18 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $43.01 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $462.73 million from $442.85 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $43.01 Mln. vs. $42.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $462.73 Mln vs. $442.85 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 - $0.63 Full year revenue guidance: $2.29 - $2.31



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX