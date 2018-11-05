

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $72.8 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $55.2 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $134.1 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.5% to $1.03 billion from $0.65 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $134.1 Mln. vs. $95.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.65 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX