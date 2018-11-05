

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.95 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $21.01 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $124.18 million from $124.42 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $22.95 Mln. vs. $21.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $124.18 Mln vs. $124.42 Mln last year.



