Adoption of Secondary Apps and Data Platform Drives Impressive Revenue Growth and Continued Expansion in Key Markets

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced significant customer growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), driven by rapid adoption of the company's easy-to-manage, web-scale platform for all secondary workloads. Over the last five quarters ending October 31, Cohesity's customer roster in EMEA has more than quadrupled, with exceptional growth in key markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, and Switzerland.

Today, many companies in EMEA are wrestling with mass data fragmentation challenges, where secondary data workloads -- including backup, file and object shares, test-dev, and analytics -- are siloed within and across locations, on-premises, and in the cloud. Many companies are using point products to manage these silos, but because of the high costs and inefficiencies associated with managing this complex collection of products, organizations are rapidly adopting Cohesity's unified, scalable platform to consolidate all their secondary apps and data.

"Cohesity truly is a wonderful piece of technology," said Daniel Holmes, head of infrastructure at Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals HNS Trust, based in the United Kingdom. "The intuitive UI, ease of use and the seamless transition from a traditional backup platform has been a real game changer for us. We really are freeing up engineering time and no longer spending hours managing backups."

"We were looking for a solution that could help us face critical issues such as rapid data growth and operational complexity," said Piergiorgio Spagnolatti, head of infrastructure at Banca Popolare di Sondrio in Italy. "Cohesity's strong architectural foundation and scalability helped us to solve these pain points, improving our IT infrastructure and making it more agile and efficient. The ease of use and integration in addition to its performance, are further proof of the value of the Cohesity solution."

Significant Revenue Growth and Company Expansion

Over the last five quarters, revenue from EMEA sales have grown 365 percent, with exceptional growth in key verticals such as financial services, public sector, and healthcare. In order to support increased demand, Cohesity is partnering with key service providers globally, including Fundaments, based in the Netherlands, which is offering simplified backup and disaster recovery services to customers from Cohesity's single, web-scale platform. As a Cohesity Powered partner, Fundaments is able to quickly drive operational efficiency, while enabling customers to realize faster time to value and drive innovation.

Cohesity has also significantly increased the size of its employee base. Over the past five quarters, the company increased its headcount in EMEA by approximately 78 percent. These new additions have helped Cohesity meet the expanding geographical demand for its solutions while positioning the company for continued growth in the coming quarters.

"For us, Cohesity's ease of deployment, its operational simplicity, and the professional support were the deciding factors," said Andreas Kühne, lead global IT infrastructure services at Sensirion AG, based in Switzerland. "We can see additional potential to develop this backup solution into a secondary storage management environment across sites and with cloud integration."

"The proof of concept was a success and the system met all of our requirements," said Idar Stilluf Karlsen, group IT infrastructure manager at Sector Alarm in Norway. "We were extremely impressed with the performance and overall capabilities of the system."

"Our rapid growth in the region underscores the business value of Cohesity's technology and our strong relationship with leading partners and distributors here," said Klaus Seidl, Cohesity vice president of sales for EMEA.

