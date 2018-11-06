

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.6 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 271,273 yen.



That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent and down sharply from the 2.8 percent gain in August.



The average of monthly income per household was 447,459 yen - down an annual 1.5 percent.



Individually, spending was down for food, housing, fuel, furniture, medical care, transportation, education and recreation. Spending was up slightly for clothing items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX