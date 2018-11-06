TIGA Announces Winners of the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018

LONDON, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TIGA, the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry, today announced the winners of the TIGA Games Industry Awards, following their biggest ever awards ceremony held at Guildhall, London on November 1 2018. The TIGA Awards ceremony celebrated the best in creativity, innovation and business in the video games industry.

The evening's ceremony culminated in a double win for Lockwood Publishing who scooped the prestigious Game of The Year title as well as Best Large Independent Studio. Game Of The Year was sponsored by Google and presented by Matt Henderson, Director of Product Management at Google.

The public vote for the TIGA's Game of the Year Award received over 40,000 individual votes, demonstrating the strong popularity of the TIGA Games Industry Awards. The TIGA Awards are designed to recognise the achievements of studios, businesses and universities across the games sector.

TIGA's charity partner for the 2018 awards was SpecialEffect, an organisation dedicated to using technology to enhance the quality of life of people with physical disabilities.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists, whose excellence is driving the games industry forward. The TIGA Games Industry Awards Ceremony - our largest to date - highlighted excellence, innovation, diversity and creativity in games, businesses and education providers.

"I would also like to thank all of our generous sponsors, our judges and everyone who supported the TIGA Awards by entering and attending the ceremony. Last night's ceremony demonstrated the excellence, brilliance and potential of our sector. TIGA looks forward to working with our friends, members and supporters to advance, expand and strengthen our sector."

Matt Henderson from Google said:

"The UK has tremendous game development talent, as evidenced by the high standard of Avakin Life and the many great entries. In the 10 years since Android launched, it's amazing how far mobile gaming has come, and at Google we are proud that so many innovative and entrepreneurial game developers are using Play and Android to reach a global audience."

The winners of The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018 are:

1. Best Action and Adventure Game 2018

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, God of War

2. Best Arcade Game 2018

Rebellion, Battlezone Gold Edition

3. Best Recruitment Agency 2018

Amiqus

4. Best Audio Design 2018

Polyphony Digital Inc, Gran Turismo Sport

5. Best QA Provider 2018

Universally Speaking

6.Best Casual Game 2018

Curve Digital Publishing Ltd, Human: Fall Flat

7. Best Social Game 2018

Supermassive Games, Hidden Agenda

8. Best Legal Services Supplier 2018

Wiggin LLP

9. Best Educational Game 2018

Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences, Attentat 1942

10. Best Tax and Accountancy Firm 2018

Saffery Champness

11. Diversity Award 2018

Testronic

12. Best Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier 2018

Atomhawk

13. Creativity Award 2018

Ninja Theory: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

14. Audio Services Supplier 2018

Sound Cuts Ltd

15. Best Game By A Small Studio 2018

Payload Studios, TerraTech

16. Best Educational Institution 2018

Sheffield Hallam University

17. Best Puzzle Game 2018

Outplay Entertainment, Booty Quest

18. Best Racing Game 2018

Codemasters, F1 2017

19. Best Role Playing Game 2018

Jagex, RuneScape

20. Best Strategy Game 2018

Creative Assembly, A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA

21. Best Visual Design 2018

Rare, Sea of Thieves

22. Best Educational Initiative and Talent Development 2018

Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Gaming School

23. Best Services Provider 2018

Realtime UK

24. Best Engines, Middleware, Tools and Technology Award 2018

PlayFusion

25. Heritage Award 2018

Nomad Games Ltd, Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal

26. Best Start Up 2018

Virtual Arts, Lightstream Racer

27. Best Large Independent Studio 2018

Lockwood Publishing

28. Best Small Independent Studio 2018

Red Kite Games

29. Best Technical Innovation 2018

Space Ape Games

30. Outstanding Leadership Award 2018

Frank Sagnier, Codemasters

31. Best Publisher Award 2018

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

32. Outstanding Individual Award 2018

Mark Gerhard

33. Game Of The Year 2018

Lockwood Publishing, Avakin Life

The TIGA Games Industry Awards are sponsored by

Platinum Sponsor: Lockwood Publishing;

Game Of The Year Sponsor: Google;

Gold Sponsors: Amiqus, Space Ape Games and Supermassive Games;

Silver Sponsors: Aardvark Swift, Abertay University, Games Jobs Direct, Payload Studios, Portsmouth University, Playground Games, Saffery Champness LLP, Sumo Digital, Ubisoft Reflections and Universally Speaking;

Bronze Sponsors: Headgear VR, Project M, Realtime UK, Stevens & Bolton, Red Kite Games . Wiggin LLP.

About TIGA

TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 24 business awards and commendations. TIGA focuses on three sets of activities:

Political representation

Media representation

Business services

This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members' voices are heard in the corridors of power and positively represented in national, broadcast and UK video game trade media.



