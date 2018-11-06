Schulte Roth Zabel International (SRZ) announces the addition of Emily Brown as a partner in the Investment Management Group, resident in the firm's London office. Ms. Brown joins the firm from Macfarlanes.

Ms. Brown advises private equity and venture capital sponsors on fundraising, managed accounts and the capital-raising process, as well as on executive and employee co-investment arrangements, and the wider elements of operating a private funds business. With broad expertise across fund jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Luxembourg and the Channel Islands, she advises both sponsors and major institutional investors on a wide range of matters in the investment fund sphere, including fund formations, fund investments and co-investments. In addition, Ms. Brown regularly represents major institutional investors in relation to complex fund investments, separate managed accounts, anchor fund commitments and co-investments across a broad range of asset classes.

Josh Dambacher commented, "We are excited to have Emily join us. Her specialised experience further strengthens our offering and capabilities." Christopher Hilditch noted, "Emily is well versed in the complex issues surrounding private funds. She will be a valuable resource to our global client base." Mr. Dambacher and Mr. Hilditch serve as co-heads of SRZ's London office.

"We are pleased to have Emily at SRZ. She is an excellent addition to our London office and she joins a team recognised for its market-leading expertise," said Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of the firm's Executive Committee.

SRZ has a premier funds practice, having served as longtime counsel to leading firms in the private equity and hedge fund space. The 2018 Preqin Global Private Equity Venture Capital Report ranked SRZ among the "Leading Law Firms in Fund Formation" and The Hedge Fund Journal named SRZ the "The Leading Global Law Firm 2018." SRZ is the only law firm with first-tier rankings for its hedge fund practice in the United Kingdom and the United States across all of the major ranking publications, including Chambers UK, Chambers Europe, Chambers USA, Chambers Global, The Legal 500 UK and The Legal 500 US

In addition, SRZ provides clients with key resources on timely topics. The firm sponsored AIMA's MiFID2 - A Guide for Investment Managers and partnered with Activist Insight and Okapi Partners to publish the 2018 Shareholder Activism Insightreport.

"Schulte is well known for its sophisticated funds practice and global clientele. I am delighted to be working alongside these highly respected lawyers," said Ms. Brown, who received her B.A. from New College, University of Oxford.

