Pandarow, Innovative Chinese Learning Platform

BEIJING / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018 / Pandarow, a leading Chinese learning platform, is devoted to providing premium content for Chinese language learners. With an innovative integration of lessons, dictionary and Q&A forum, it has now become the first choice of many users that are interested in Chinese.

Pandarow has made a lot of efforts in providing high-quality content for all levels, from beginner to advanced. These efforts have delivered positive results in user growth. Pandarow has seen a fast growth in user base. At the same time, Pandarow remains 100% free without ads to provide greater user experiences.

Chinese Lessons

Pandarow has various levels of lessons. Users are free to select any level to start learning according to their Chinese language experience and ability. Pinyin is the very first step to learn Chinese, but many users still feel confused about this part even after a long-term learning. To help users learn easily, Pandarow has meticulously designed Pinyin lessons by providing the most detailed explanation and clearest pronunciation. Beyond this point, each lesson has a separate section explaining grammar; users are allowed to memorize vocabulary and sentence patterns in practical dialogues. To start using Pandarow lessons, download Pandarow Android APP or Pandarow iOS APP.

Chinese Dictionary

There are lots of Chinese dictionaries online and most of them are out of date for a long time. Pandarow pays lots of attention to the quality of Dictionary, especially each term's content. Pandarow's dictionary contains a large vocabulary with numerous examples, satisfying the needs of all kinds of users. Better yet, it offers the most up-to-date Chinese internet slang among social media. There are also many articles related to Chinese language and China. The Chinese language-related articles elaborate the key points of learning Chinese, while the China-related articles help enrich user's knowledge about the country with a history for thousands of years.

Q&A Forum

Q&A forum offers a chance for learners to directly communicate with native Chinese speakers. Users from over 100 countries have left their questions on Pandarow's Q&A forum. More than 90% of questions will be answered by native speakers within 2 hours. It's not only a platform for learning a language but a great place of making friends with people all around the world.

There are many Chinese-learning websites and apps on the market, and most of them need users to purchase. Pandarow, as a platform providing comprehensive contents, remains completely free. "It's not easy to keep a product free, especially now more and more people are interested in learning Chinese. Even so, Pandarow does not consider charging now." said Cynthia Shing, the product manager of Pandarow, "Pandarow focuses on helping more learners find the easiest way to learn Chinese. We are confident about this since our team is professional and the feedback from users have proved that we are on the right way." User Vishwa Sundaram mentioned "Pandarow is a great material for learning Mandarin from basics. Would recommend it to all my friends with similar interest." An Android user also said "Pandarow is really nice. One of the best Chinese-learning apps. And this is totally free too. It's accurate with its description. It's perfect for people who just start on learning Chinese. I hope we can learn more Chinese courses and this app is perfect ?.".

Other than Chinese courses, Chinese dictionary, Q&A forum, Pandarow also develops great tools like Chinese Name Generator and Chinese to Pinyin to help users more.

Ready for Chinese and China? Download Pandarow for more!

About Pandarow

Pandarow is a leading Chinese-learning platform, totally free. The team is committed to providing premium content for Chinese language learners. With continuous upgrading, learning Chinese in Pandarow would be even more easily and efficiently.

