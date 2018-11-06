

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) plans to split its second headquarters evenly between two locations rather than picking one city, according to the the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



The driving force behind the decision to build two equal offices for 'HQ2' - in addition to the company's headquarters in Seattle - is recruiting enough tech talent, the Journal reported. The move will also ease potential issues with housing, transit and other areas where adding tens of thousands of workers could cause problems.



Under the new plan, Amazon would split the workforce with 25,000 employees in each city, the person said. Amazon is in advanced talks with multiple cities but hasn't made a final decision on which two locations it will pick, the report said. The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that Amazon was in late-stage discussions with Crystal City in Virginia, Dallas and New York City.



A decision and announcement could come as soon as this week, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX