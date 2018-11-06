The demonstration showcases the key benefits of LoRa Technology in Internet of Things (IoT) utility deployments

European Utility Week 2018 - Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its demonstration of Device Language Message Specification (DLMS) over a LoRaWAN-based network at European Utility Week (EUW) 2018 in booth B.b70, Vienna, Austria. The demonstration is in collaboration with the Euridis Association and contributions from multiple partners including Actility, Cahors, Semtech, Sicame, and Vientech.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105006029/en/

Semtech and LoRa Alliance Members Demonstrate DLMS over a LoRaWAN-based Network at European Utility Week (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Euridis is proud to contribute in enhancing the use of DLMS standard in various applications and with new LPWAN technologies such as those based on the LoRaWAN protocol," said Patrick Mortel, President of Euridis Association.

With constant urbanization and demand for greater efficiency, utility companies need to augment capacity while developing new solutions to optimize management of their existing assets. Recently, utility companies are leveraging the use of standards to receive greater benefit from digitization. DLMS is a well-established standard for utilities and used for devices with session-oriented communications. Devices using Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) were modified to send DLMS messages via the LoRaWAN open standard demonstrating the value for utilities in mutualizing network connectivity.

"Over the years, DLMS has rapidly been adopted by metering manufacturers and is a key standard for utilities," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairperson of the LoRa Alliance. "By using DLMS over LoRaWAN, utility companies will be ready to deploy proven simple smart metering solutions that can be used in combination with other IoT applications whilst reducing their operational costs."

"This new innovation being driven by the LoRaWAN-based ecosystem will enable more utility metering companies to take advantage of the LoRaWAN open standard's unique combination of low power, flexible deployment options and savings compared to other wireless connectivity solutions," said Alistair Fulton, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

For an appointment with Semtech at European Utility Week, visit booth B.b70 and visit Semtech's website to learn more about LoRa-based smart metering use cases.

About Semtech LoRa Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About EURIDIS Association

EURIDIS members are manufacturers, utilities and software companies. Several technical committees have been created since 2003 in order to manage the evolution of the standard characteristics and write a list of conformance tests to verify that each product is fully in respect with the protocol. This testing procedure will be offered to any member of the association. Since June 2018, Euridis has created a specific committee to work on LoRaWAN. For more information, visit http://euridis.org/index.php

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will," "designed to," or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105006029/en/

Contacts:

Semtech Corporation

Ronda Grech, 805-250-1263

rgrech@semtech.com