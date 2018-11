LoRa has enabled tens of millions of smart utility meters worldwide and growing

European Utility Week 2018 - Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its demonstration leveraging LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) at European Utility Week (EUW) 2018 in booth B.b70, Vienna, Austria.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105006032/en/

Semtech's LoRa Technology the Platform of Choice for Smart Utilities (Photo: Business Wire)

"Current estimates suggest the global smart water meter market will surpass $2B in 2020," said Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRa Technology is a proven leader for smart meter applications, delivering solutions that are easy to scale, optimizing operational cost and reducing utility waste."

Tens of millions of LoRa-based smart meter solutions were deployed in 2018* and, with constant urbanization as well as demand for greater efficiency, utility companies need to augment capacity while developing new solutions to optimize management of their existing assets. Currently, there are hundreds of companies worldwide leveraging Semtech's LoRa Technology in a smart metering or utility management solution. These include IOTLABS, a Spanish IoT company specializing in LoRa-based solutions, and CRA, a leading provider of LoRa-based IoT solutions for smart cities and farms, to utilities and logistics.

To schedule a meeting with Semtech at European Utility Week, visit booth B.b70 and visit the Semtech website to learn more about LoRa-based smart metering use cases.

About Semtech LoRa Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will," "designed to," or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

*Data from Semtech Internal

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105006032/en/

Contacts:

Semtech Corporation

Ronda Grech, 805-250-1263

rgrech@semtech.com