TribalScale Announces TakeOver Dubai and a Keynote Speaker

DUBAI, UAE, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TakeOver Innovation Conference, Canada's largest one-day innovation and technology conference, presented by TribalScale, today announces its first ever event to be held in Dubai along with an impressive line-up of speakers.

TakeOver Dubai will take place on November 14, 2018, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The conference connects TribalScale's North American network with the Middle Eastern and North African innovation sector. Already, and much like the conference held in Toronto, TakeOver Dubai is attracting C-Suite and executive-level business leaders from the financial services, media, and telecommunications industries.

"There is so much growth and opportunity in the UAE. We believe that it's time we connect our networks and push for international collaboration and innovation," said Sheetal Jaitly, TribalScale's CEO and Co-Founder. "TakeOver is just one of the ways we give back. Dubai and the UAE have given TribalScale so much, it's time for us to return the favour."

In front of a highly curated audience, TakeOver speakers will bring forward-thinking and strategic perspectives on enterprise transformation, artificial intelligence, and global startup incubation. Speakers include:

Keynote Speaker, H.E. Marcy Grossman : Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

: Consul General of in and the Northern Emirates Session Speaker, Karthik Ramakrishnan : Global Head of Industry Solutions at Element of AI

: Global Head of Industry Solutions at Element of AI Panelist, Peri Ozdemir: Head of Innovation and Special Projects at Emirates NBD

Panelist, Anshul Srivastav : CIO and Digital Officer at Union Insurance

: CIO and Digital Officer at Union Insurance Panelist, Mark Chahwan : CEO and Co-Founder at Sarwa

: CEO and Co-Founder at Sarwa Panelist, Karin Gabriel : Head of Programming at Dubai Future Accelerators

: Head of Programming at Dubai Future Accelerators Panelist, Neelay Patel : Director of TV, Radio and Music at the BBC

TakeOver Dubai will also prominently feature TribalScale Venture Studios. Venture Studios leverages TribalScale's operations and network across the globe to source, invest in and scale startups in conjunction with corporate partners. The Venture Studios team is partnering with MENA enterprises to bring innovation and startups from the most important venture markets in the world, including Silicon Valley, New York City, and Toronto.

The Knowledge Society (TKS), Canada's top innovation incubator for young leaders, will also be at TakeOver Dubai hosting interactive sessions on AR/VR, quantum computing, and machine learning. TakeOver partners include Arabnet, Careem, Digital Gurus, FinTech Galaxy, the Government of Canada, Element AI, Enterprise Ireland, Support Legal, and The Knowledge Society.

TribalScale's operations in the region are growing rapidly. The team in Dubai, currently 20, earlier this year, announced Fraser Matthews as the Middle East North and Africa (MENA) Regional Director, and TakeOver Dubai is a further reflection of the company's growing presence in the area.

For more information on TakeOver programming and speakers, and to attend, please visit: https://takeoverinnovationconference.com/dubai/.

About TribalScale: TribalScale is a global innovation firm that helps enterprises adapt and thrive in the digital era. We do this by transforming teams and processes, building best-in-class digital products, and co-creating disruptive startups. Learn more at: http://www.tribalscale.com

Rachel Wexler, Director of Marketing, rwexler@tribalscale.com