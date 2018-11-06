sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,09 Euro		-1,23
-2,84 %
WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 Ticker-Symbol: ADI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,963
42,197
05.11.
42,07
42,33
07:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADECCO GROUP AG42,09-2,84 %