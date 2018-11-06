NetCents Technology Completes Integration With SoftPoint

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC / Frankfurt: 26N) is pleased to announce that its integration with SoftPoint LLC (SoftPoint) is now complete and has been pushed live in the SoftPoint ecosystem.

On October 22, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into a long-term mutual referral agreement with SoftPoint. Through the agreement, the companies agreed to work together to integrate NetCents into the SoftPoint ecosystem, enabling thousands of merchants to accept cryptocurrency as an additional payment option.

This integration has now been completed and merchants using SoftPoint's technology are now able to accept cryptocurrency payments. The companies are now working together to promote the integration to merchants currently using SoftPoint as well as to new merchants who will benefit from the integration. SoftPoint anticipates that it will be servicing over 10,000 merchant locations by the end of 2019.

Through this integration, NetCents is now integrated into the following POS and terminal systems: Clover, PAX, Poynt, Ingenico, ExaDigm, Micros, NCR, Squirrel, and Dinnerware to name a few.

SoftPoint is the first fully integrated management and payment system for restaurants, retail, spa, ticketing, and over fourteen (14) additional markets. SoftPoint uses cutting edge technology, smart terminals, and innovation that results in applications and solutions that enhance merchant operations and back office management, providing merchant customers a better overall experience. One of SoftPoint's key value propositions is their ability to integrate into legacy POS and payment solutions and update them with the latest payment innovations and offer full PCI and GDPR compliance.

About SoftPoint

SoftPoint is the first fully integrated hospitality management system designed to centralize Restaurant, Retail, and Hotel activities while offering products and services to other synergistic markets.

With the use of cutting-edge technology, smart devices, and innovation; SoftPoint provides applications to better run your front of the house operations and back-office management. SoftPoint provides customers with a better overall experience. The SoftPoint team is spearheaded by various industry professionals from all areas of point of sale operations that have united to create one fully integrated platform.

https://www.softpointcloud.com

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 880, 505 Burrard St (Bentall 1),

Vancouver, BC, V7X 1M4

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

please visit the corporate website at http://www.net-cents.com or contact Gord Jessop, President: gord.jessop@net-cents.com .