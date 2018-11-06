sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,80 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0JJ3N ISIN: FR0010309096 Ticker-Symbol: D2L 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEGEREAL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEGEREAL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
06.11.2018 | 08:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - Europlaza Paris La Defense, new HQ for the European Banking Authority

Paris, November 6, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.
Permanent information

CEGEREAL: EUROPLAZA PARIS LA DEFENSE, NEW HQ FOR THE EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY

Cegereal announces that the European Banking Authority (EBA) is moving its headquarters to the Europlaza tower.

The EBA is expected to take possession of the premises in April 2019 for a period of nine years. Fully renovated this year, the 5,300 sq.m space is located in the upper floors of the tower, which will provide employees with a full range of premium amenities. To offer its tenants optimal comfort and well-being, Cegereal has refurbished the property's fitness center and auditorium, which sit alongside private green-filled spaces and a lobby featuring state-of-the-art technology.

Europlaza enjoys dual HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, reflecting Cegereal's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Cegereal is proud to welcome the EBA to the Europlaza tower. A joint initiative between the teams at the EBA and Cegereal will help create optimal conditions for the EBA's employees and all of its stakeholders. The EU institution's arrival in La Défense highlights the appeal of Europe's largest business district and the effectiveness of Cegereal's strategy of owning prime office properties occupied by leading tenants.

Once EBA's lease takes effect, the occupancy rate for Cegereal's portfolio as a whole will stand at 95.5%.

Cegereal was advised in this transaction by BNP Paribas Real Estate, Taj and Linklaters.

  • Investor Calendar

November 15, 2018: Third-quarter 2018 revenue

For more information, contact:

Media Relations
Aliénor Miens/Alexandre Dechaux
+33 7 62 72 71 15
cegereal@citigatedewerogerson.com		Investor Relations
Charlotte de Laroche
+33 1 42 25 76 38
charlotte.delaroche@cegereal.com

About Cegereal
Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value was estimated at €1,174 million at June 30, 2018.
From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €562 million at November 4, 2018.
www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)

PDF Press Release (http://hugin.info/155833/R/2224190/871990.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cegereal SA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)