Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - Europlaza Paris La Defense, new HQ for the European Banking Authority

Paris, November 6, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.

CEGEREAL: EUROPLAZA PARIS LA DEFENSE, NEW HQ FOR THE EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY

Cegereal announces that the European Banking Authority (EBA) is moving its headquarters to the Europlaza tower.

The EBA is expected to take possession of the premises in April 2019 for a period of nine years. Fully renovated this year, the 5,300 sq.m space is located in the upper floors of the tower, which will provide employees with a full range of premium amenities. To offer its tenants optimal comfort and well-being, Cegereal has refurbished the property's fitness center and auditorium, which sit alongside private green-filled spaces and a lobby featuring state-of-the-art technology.

Europlaza enjoys dual HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, reflecting Cegereal's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Cegereal is proud to welcome the EBA to the Europlaza tower. A joint initiative between the teams at the EBA and Cegereal will help create optimal conditions for the EBA's employees and all of its stakeholders. The EU institution's arrival in La Défense highlights the appeal of Europe's largest business district and the effectiveness of Cegereal's strategy of owning prime office properties occupied by leading tenants.

Once EBA's lease takes effect, the occupancy rate for Cegereal's portfolio as a whole will stand at 95.5%.

Cegereal was advised in this transaction by BNP Paribas Real Estate, Taj and Linklaters.

November 15, 2018: Third-quarter 2018 revenue

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value was estimated at €1,174 million at June 30, 2018.

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €562 million at November 4, 2018.

